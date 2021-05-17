Left Menu

If I speak up, I face treason charge: Another BJP MLA questions UP govt's handling of pandemic

If we speak too much, treason and sedition charges will be slapped on us as well, Rakesh Rathore told reporters last week, according to a video clip which surfaced Monday.The MLA was replying to a question about ICU facilities in Sitapur.Pressed further, he said, Do you think any MLA can put forward his point of view Everything is going fine.

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:35 IST
If I speak up, I face treason charge: Another BJP MLA questions UP govt's handling of pandemic

The BJP’s Sitapur MLA has become the latest to join the list of ruling party lawmakers in Uttar Pradesh who have expressed resentment over COVID-19 management in the state, saying he feared a sedition charge for speaking up.

“What standing do MLAs have? If we speak too much, treason and sedition charges will be slapped on us as well,” Rakesh Rathore told reporters last week, according to a video clip which surfaced Monday.

The MLA was replying to a question about ICU facilities in Sitapur.

Pressed further, he said, ''Do you think any MLA can put forward his point of view?'' “Everything is going fine. I will only say that things couldn’t be better,” he said in a sarcastic vein, while replying to another question.

“I am not the government. But I can definitely say that whatever the government is telling you, it should be considered as correct,'' he said.

Asked why the district administration is lacking in efforts to control the crisis, the MLA said the government and administration are two sides of the same coin.

Other members of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh too have questioned Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 9, Union Labour minister Santosh Gangwar complained to the chief minister about the situation in his Bareilly constituency, saying officials don't take calls and government health centres send back patients for 'referrals' from the district hospital.

In a letter to Adityanath, he also complained about the “big shortage” of empty oxygen cylinders and the high prices of medical equipment in Bareilly.

A day later, BJP MLA from Jasrana in Firozabad Ramgopal Lodhi claimed that his coronavirus positive wife was not admitted to an Agra hospital for over three hours, with officials saying that beds were not available.

The upset MLA posted a video clip with his complaint on social media, causing embarrassment to the government.

Lodhi claimed that his wife was not given medicines and water on time.

''What will happen to a common man when an MLA's wife cannot be given proper care,'' he said in the video, alleging that his wife had to lie on the hospital floor.

In April, a ''confidential'' letter written by UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak surfaced on social media. Pathak had lashed out at his state's health authorities, complaining that beds for coronavirus patients were falling short and ambulances took hours to arrive in the state capital.

The minister did not reject the authenticity of the letter, which appeared to challenge the UP government's claim that it is on top of the situation.

''I had written a confidential letter to the government,'' he had told PTI, declining to share its contents.

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi proposes framework for gold exchange; suggests trading in electronic gold receipts

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed an elaborate framework for setting up a gold exchange wherein the yellow metal will be traded in the form of electronic gold receipts and will help in having a transparent domestic spot price discov...

Federal Bank shares gain over 2 pc after earnings

Shares of Federal Bank on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a nearly 59 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March.The stock closed the day with a gain of 2.45 per cent at Rs 81.65 on the B...

CoWIN portal in Hindi, other languages from next week, more labs to monitor COVID variants: Govt

The CoWIN portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, while 17 more laboratories will be added to the INSACOG network to monitor the variants of COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.According to a ...

NEWSALERT

Delhi Court sends businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in oxygen concentrators black marketing case PTI AAK RKS RKS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021