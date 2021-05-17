Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of state govt employees died on COVID duty

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that the state government will provide jobs to the kin of state employees who lost their lives on COVID duty. The step has been taken under 'Mukhya Mantri COVID-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojna'. "Many of the state employees are performing their duties diligently in the time of the pandemic. In a situation, when staying inside our homes are important to save lives, many of our employees are working not caring about their lives," Chouhan told ANI.

"Many of our employees lost their lives while serving people due to COVID-19. To take care of their families is our duty. Mukhya Mantri COVID-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojna has been started for this," the CM said. He further said, "Under this scheme, the family members of all state government employees who lost their lives during COVID duty will be provided jobs so that there will be regular income for them."

According to official data, Madhya Pradesh has 94,652 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

