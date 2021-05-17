Several Haryana districts not getting their quota of oxygen, claims Surjewala

Left Menu

Expressing concern over the supply of medical oxygen, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday alleged that several districts in the state are not getting their full quota of the life-saving gas.On Haryana having over 90,000 COVID active cases and being given only 282 metric tonnes of oxygen daily, he said of this too the actual availability does not exceed 225 MT per day.He alleged that there are 12 districts of Haryana, which are not getting their full oxygen quota.Why this discrimination

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:46 IST
Expressing concern over the supply of medical oxygen, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday alleged that several districts in the state are not getting their full quota of the life-saving gas.

On Haryana having over 90,000 COVID active cases and being given only 282 metric tonnes of oxygen daily, he said of this too the actual availability does not exceed 225 MT per day.

He alleged that there are 12 districts of Haryana, which are not getting their full oxygen quota.

“Why this discrimination? Not only this, oxygen quota is not being given to the patients who need oxygen at home,” he alleged while talking to reporters in Barwala here.

Surjewala claimed that the state government has cut the supply of oxygen to non-COVID patients in most of the middle-level and small towns.

“In cases of an emergency delivery, accident case, cancer patients, patients with liver and kidney ailments and other diseases, where will they go for treatment?,” he asked. The former Haryana minister also accused the state government of having failed to make adequate arrangements to prevent the coronavirus spread in villages.

The government should take adequate steps to ensure that the spread of the infection to villages is checked at the earliest, he said.

Surjewala along with the Congress workers provided PPE kits, hand sanitiser bottles and other COVID-related equipment to doctors of government and private hospitals in Barwala and Uklana of Hisar district.

He said the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has called upon the Congress leaders and workers in every district to come forward and extend as much help as possible to the needy.

