Dhindsa, Brahmpura launch new political outfit

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who were expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal for revolting against its leadership, on Monday floated a new political party. Called the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat), Dhindsa will be its president while Brahmpura will be the outfit’s patron, a statement said here.

A month ago, both leaders had dissolved their political outfits to float a new party.

Dhindsa led the SAD (Democratic) while Brahmpura headed the SAD (Taksali), the factions set up by them after expulsion from the Sukhbir Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“The organisational structure of the party will be set up soon,” said Dhindsa and Brahmpura in the joint statement released to the media after a meeting of the two leaders here.

Prominent amongst those present at the meeting were Sewa Singh Sekhwan, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Karnail Singh Peermohammad.

Earlier, Dhindsa and Brahmpura had said a fourth front in coordination with like-minded parties will be set up. The development has come ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled to be held next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)