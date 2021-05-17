Left Menu

Dhindsa, Brahmpura launch new political outfit

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:10 IST
Dhindsa, Brahmpura launch new political outfit

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who were expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal for revolting against its leadership, on Monday floated a new political party. Called the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat), Dhindsa will be its president while Brahmpura will be the outfit’s patron, a statement said here.

A month ago, both leaders had dissolved their political outfits to float a new party.

Dhindsa led the SAD (Democratic) while Brahmpura headed the SAD (Taksali), the factions set up by them after expulsion from the Sukhbir Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“The organisational structure of the party will be set up soon,” said Dhindsa and Brahmpura in the joint statement released to the media after a meeting of the two leaders here.

Prominent amongst those present at the meeting were Sewa Singh Sekhwan, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Karnail Singh Peermohammad.

Earlier, Dhindsa and Brahmpura had said a fourth front in coordination with like-minded parties will be set up. The development has come ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled to be held next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile stocks, peso, bonds plunge after govt suffers defeat in constitution vote

Chiles peso plunged on Monday and its IPSA stock exchange took a sharp hit after the ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, hindering its ability to check...

Germany to offer free COVID-19 shots for all adults from June 7

Germany will stop restricting coronavirus vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7, paving the way for the entire adult population to get free immunizations from that date onwards, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. The decisi...

ZH ZH

ZH ZH...

Bitcoin drops to 3-month low in wild trading after Musk tweets

Bitcoin fell to a three-month low on Monday in a volatile session that saw investors selling and buying the digital currency after Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted about the carmakers bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin fell to as low as 42,185, its lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021