Delhi BJP MLA demands financial assistance for traders, shopkeepers

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday demanded that the Arvind Kejriwal government provide financial assistance to traders, shopkeepers and workers who are facing hardships due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In an open letter addressed to the chief minister, Gupta said the lockdown of nearly a month due to COVID-19 has affected trade and industry, weekly markets and other business activities.

''Small shops and factories are closed and the people working there are sitting idle. Many of them are not only suffering from financial problems but also hit by the pandemic,'' Gupta said.

The Delhi government should immediately announce a financial assistance for all such people, he said.

