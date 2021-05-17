Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP irked at Congress leaders questioning export of COVID vaccines

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:40 IST
Lashing out at Congress leaders for replacing profile pictures on social media accounts questioning the export of COVID-19 vaccines, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Monday said they should not forget that the country developed the vaccines under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Those who are changing the profile picture on social media accounts should not forget that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India first developed the vaccine and the world's largest vaccination campaign was launched,” the BJP leader said.

Rathore said instead of indulging in this kind of politics, the Congress should work to protect humanity.

BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma claimed that Congress leaders had earlier demoralised the scientists and people on COVID-19 vaccines and now doing politics on the issue.

Several Congress leaders in the state, including PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, have replaced their display pictures on social media accounts with the lines of a poster questioning the export of the vaccines amid shortage for domestic inoculation.

The Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people in the national capital for allegedly pasting the posters, reading ''Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya? (PM, why did you send vaccines meant for our children to foreign countries?)'', in several parts of the city amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday owned up to putting up the posters in many parts of Delhi.

