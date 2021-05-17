Left Menu

Rwanda's Kagame says relations are on the mend with France

France's acceptance in a report this year that it bore a responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda marked a "big step forward" in repairing relations between the two countries, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:00 IST
Rwanda's Kagame says relations are on the mend with France
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (paulkagame)

France's acceptance in a report this year that it bore a responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda marked a "big step forward" in repairing relations between the two countries, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday. A commission established by President Emmanuel Macron concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility. However, the nearly 1,000-page report absolved France of complicity in the killings.

"When you talk about overwhelming responsibility ... that means a lot," the Rwandan president told France 24. "This is a big step forward. Maybe not forget (the past) but forgive it and be able to move forward." Kagame has previously said the French participated in the genocide. On Monday, the Rwandan leader said there was grounds for good relations between the two nations and that he hoped France would send an ambassador to Kigali.

Kagame was in Paris for a summit on post-pandemic financing for African nations hosted by Macron. The French president is due to visit Rwanda later this month. Asked if an apology would be a further important gesture, Kagame responded: "I think so."

Some 800,000 people were slaughtered, mainly from the ethnic Tutsi minority but also moderate Hutus, during the genocide. Kagame, a Tutsi, has been the main power in Rwandan politics since his rebel army ended the slaughter by death squads loyal to the Hutu-led government. Ever since the genocide, critics of France's role have said that then-President Francois Mitterrand failed to prevent the massacres or even supported the Hutu-led government.

Over the past two decades, Kagame has been feted as a saviour by supporters from Washington to the World Economic Forum in Davos, while also being accused of silencing dissenting voices at home. Earlier this year, Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about the genocide and a vocal critic of Kagame, went on trial for terrorism-related offences. Rusesabagina says he was abducted from Dubai, while Rwandan officials say he was tricked into boarding a plane.

"What's wrong with tricking a criminal?" Kagame told France 24. "When you get him, where do you put him? In a court of law, I think that is ok."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran's close aide resigns over corruption allegations

A close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday after his name surfaced in a corruption case, in a setback to Pakistan premier who claims that he has been heading a clean government.Zulfi Bukhari, the Special Assistant to Pri...

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza.Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters....

France's Macron says accord in place to clear Sudan's IMF arrears

Countries attending a conference, including the United States and Britain, have agreed to clear Sudans arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that he expected the IMF to confirm t...

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Biden approval of arms sales to Israel

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticised U.S. President Joe Bidens approval of weapons sales to Israel, saying the United States was writing history with bloody hands in reference to violence between Israel and Palestinians.Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021