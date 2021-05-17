Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza.
Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Palestinians
- Israeli
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Gaza
