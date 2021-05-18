No diversion,Bharat Biotech plant in Pune as per HC order:Ajit
Being the guardian minister, I have discharged the responsibility of obeying the court, Pawar said.The senior NCP leader said he would have been equally happy if Bharat Biotech was allotted a space anywhere else in the state.Hence, Khopdes allegation is utterly false and misleading.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 00:24 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday dismissed the allegation that he has diverted a Bharat Biotech project of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines to his home district Pune.
He said the plant was being set up in Pune following a Bombay High Court decision in this regard.
Pawar is the guardian minister of Pune.
Pawar issued a statement after BJP MLA from Nagpur Krishna Khopde reportedly alleged that the deputy CM diverted the project to his home district.
''The Bombay High Court itself ordered to allot a place in Manjari in Haveli taluka of Pune to Bharat Biotech for manufacturing vaccine against COVID-19. Being the guardian minister, I have discharged the responsibility of obeying the court,'' Pawar said.
The senior NCP leader said he would have been equally happy if Bharat Biotech was allotted a space anywhere else in the state.
''Hence, Khopde's allegation is utterly false and misleading. It's a feeble attempt at garnering publicity for a transient period,'' Pawar said.
ALSO READ
Pune doctor continues to serve coronavirus patients despite his father's death to COVID-19
COVID-19: over 13 lakh doses of Covishield sent to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai from Pune
Private hospitals in Pune await guidelines on vaccine procurement
Pune's SaiShree Hospital launches Western India's first fully Active Robotic Joint Replacement System
Pune's SaiShree Hospital Launches Western India's First Fully Active Robotic Joint Replacement System