WITHDRAWAL-Please ignore five initial news alerts on Biden, Netanyahu call

WITHDRAWAL-Please ignore five initial news alerts on Biden, Netanyahu callReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 03:04 IST
The initial five alerts filed on Monday on U.S. President Joe Biden's call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were incorrectly filed based on a release from the White House issued on Saturday and are withdrawn.
A later series of four news alerts on a call Biden held with Netanyahu are for Monday and stand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
