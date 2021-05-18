Biden tells Netanyahu he supports a ceasefire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict -White House

Biden tells Netanyahu he supports a ceasefire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 03:05 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, expressed his support for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants, the White House said.
"The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
