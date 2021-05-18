Biden tells Netanyahu he supports a ceasefire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, expressed his support for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants, the White House said.

"The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the White House said in a statement.

