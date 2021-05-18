U.S. names Bukele aide on El Salvador "corruption list"Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 18-05-2021 05:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 05:59 IST
A U.S. State Department report on officials "credibly alleged" to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's cabinet and a former minister, according to an extract of the document leaked on Monday.
A U.S. congressional aide told Reuters that the document circulating in El Salvador media was accurate. The report also includes two opposition figures and a lawmaker in Bukele's alliance.
