Indian-Americans rally in support of Israel in Chicago

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 06:22 IST
A large number of Indian-Americans in Chicago have come out in support of Israel during its current conflict with the Hamas, which they alleged are indulging in terror attacks against the Jewish community.

Over the weekend, Indian-Americans in the Chicago area held two rallies, including one in the downtown, to show their solidarity with the Jewish community.

Indian-American leader Dr Bharat Barai said the community stands with the people of Israel who are targeted by constant rocket attacks from Gaza.

He alleged that Hamas's terrorists have not only destroyed houses and killed innocent civilians in the state of Israel but are also terrorizing people of Gaza. After decades of experiencing wars, the people of Israel and Gaza deserve to live in peace, he said.

In his address, Barai expressed the ''solid commitment of the Hindu community to continue supporting Israel'' and the demand for peace in the region through this difficult situation.

Jew community leader Peggy Shapiro came out with her friends to join the vigil. In her address, she thanked the Hindu-American community from the Chicago area for this support.

The peaceful vigil was also joined by Rada, Consul for Economic and Community Affairs of the Israel consulate who thanked everyone who participated in the vigil and also updated them about the ground situation.

She said that at a time when ''all the heat and hate is against Israel, it is heartwarming to see so many people gathered in support and that the world needs to know that Hamas is the reason for this crisis and Israel is just trying to protect its citizens''.

