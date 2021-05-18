Left Menu

Renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan dies at 98

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:15 IST
Renowned Tamil writer K Rajanarayanan dies at 98

Renowned Tamil writer, novelist and recipient of Sahitya Akademi award K Rajanarayan, popularly known as Ki Ra died here, family sources said.

He was 98 and is survived by two sons.

Rajanarayanan was ailing from age related health conditions for sometime and breathed his last at the government quarters here Monday night.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited the writer's residence and paid her last respects to him.

Later, she told reporters that a representation was made by Tamil writers that the house where Ki Ra lived be converted into a memorial library.

''This request would be considered,'' she said.

Rajanarayanan served as Professor of Folklore Department in Pondicherry University in 1980s.

He was an eminent writer of short stories, novels, folklores and essays.

He won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1991 for his novel 'Gopallapurathu Makkal'.

He was known for the depiction of the people and culture of 'Karisal bhoomi'-- the hot and dry land of southern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the veteran's death and said the final rites of Ki Ra, a native of the neighbouring state, will be held with state honours.

The DMK leader paid rich tributes to the writer and said his demise has put a ''full stop to Karisal literature.'' Ki Ra was born in Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district in 1923.

''We have lost the greatest story teller of Tamil... his fame will live in our hearts till the time of this land and the Karisal literature,'' Stalin said in a statement in Chennai.

Rajanarayanan has not died but continues to live through his words, he said and expressed his sympathies with the family of the author and others.

Stalin further said that the last rites of the writer will be held with state honours.

AIADMK joint coordinator K Palaniswami, PMK founder Ramadoss and MDMK supremo and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko also condoled Rajanarayanan's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions

The Biden administration has agreed to let about 250 people a day through border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge in the United States, part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to ...

Cyclone Tauktae: 146 people rescued from barge P305

At least 146 personnel have been rescued so far from the barge P305 which sunk after Cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai on Monday, the Defence Public Relations Officer PRO said on Tuesday. It also said that the aeri...

FOCUS-Gold diggers: Illegal mining near Colombian town hits Zijin output

When Chinas Zijin Mining paid 1 billion to buy an extensive gold mine in the Colombian Andes in late 2019, security risks were a top concern, despite an operation by the military which had beat back illegal miners.The companys pre-deal jitt...

Congress slams Centre on vaccine policy

The Congress on Tuesday once again attacked Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government on its COVID-19 vaccine policy and said a false image of the government is being built at the cost of Indian lives. Congress MP from Sri Anandpur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021