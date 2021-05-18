PM, Yediyurappa greet Deve Gowda on his 88th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa joined several others in greeting JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda, who turned 88 on Tuesday.

Modi called up the former Prime Minister this morning to wish him.

''I thank Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi avaru for calling me early this morning to wish me for my birthday.

I pray to God to give him the strength to lead our nation during this crisis caused by the pandemic,'' Gowda tweeted.

In his message, Yediyurappa said, ''Best wishes to veteran politician and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on his birthday. May God bless you.'' Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in a tweet said, ''Happy birthday to former Prime Minister and senior leader of JD(S) H D Deve Gowda.

May you be blessed with long life and good health. May your experience guide the state and the country.'' Many union and state ministers, leaders cutting across political parties wished Gowda on his birthday.

The veteran appealed to his followers not to celebrate his birthday, saying it was not the right time for congregations.

He has asked them to provide relief to COVID affected people of the state.

Born on May 18, 1933 in a remote village of Haradanahalli in Hassan district, the JD(S) supremo had served as the Prime Minister of India for 10 months from June 1996 to April 1997.

