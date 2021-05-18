Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's brother, Jitender Balyan, dies due to COVID-19

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's brother, Jitender Balyan, dies due to COVID-19PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:51 IST
Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's brother, Jitender Balyan, died in AIIMS, Delhi due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to family members.
Jitender Balyan, who was the cousin brother of the union minister, was elected as the village head of Kutba village in Muzaffarnagar district in the recently concluded panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. He got infected with COVID-19 during election campaigning and was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, family members said.
