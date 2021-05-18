TMC leaders Madan Mitra, Sovan Chatterjee admitted to hospital after breathing problem

A day after four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Narada scam, party's MLA Madan Mitra and former leader Sovan Chatterjee were admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after they suffered from breathlessness in the wee hours of Tuesday. TMC MLA Madan Mitra and Former Minister Sovan Chatterjee were admitted to SSKM hospital's Woodburn block due to breathing problem at around 3 am.

CBI on Monday arrested TMC ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting operation. The leaders were taken to Presidency Jail last night.

Earlier on Monday, a team of doctors arrived at the CBI's office for a medical check-up of four TMC leaders who were arrested, in connection with Narada Scam. On Monday evening, following the commotion revolving around the Narada scam, several TMC protesters pelted stones on security forces outside the CBI office.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took cognizance of the matter and addressed the reporters by saying, "Court will give the decision", as she left from the CBI office. The Narada sting operation was conducted by Narada news founder Mathew Samuel for over two years in West Bengal. Conducted allegedly in 2014 for the news magazine Tehelka, it was published on a private news website Narada News months before the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these former public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator, Samuel. (ANI)

