Left Menu

Ex-Union Minister & BJP leader Chaman Lal Gupta dies

Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Chaman Lal Gupta died after a prolonged illness at his Gandhi Nagar residence here on Tuesday, days after undergoing successful treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said.Gupta 87 is survived by his two sons and a daughter.He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5 and returned from Narayana hospital on Sunday after successful treatment.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:26 IST
Ex-Union Minister & BJP leader Chaman Lal Gupta dies

Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Chaman Lal Gupta died after a prolonged illness at his Gandhi Nagar residence here on Tuesday, days after undergoing successful treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said.

Gupta (87) is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

“He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5 and returned from Narayana hospital on Sunday after successful treatment. His condition suddenly deteriorated in the wee hours and he breathed his last around 5.10 am,” his elder son Anil Gupta told PTI.

Born in Jammu on April 13, 1934, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was not in good health for the last couple of years as he was suffering from various ailments and was hardly seen in public life.

The deceased leader had an illustrious political career spanning over five decades after he became a member of the J&K Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1972. He was again a member of J&K Legislative Assembly between 2008 and 2014.

He was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha from Udhampur constituency of Jammu in 1996 and re-elected to 12th and 13th Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999.

Chaman Lal Gupta was Union Minister of State, Ministry of Civil Aviation between October 13, 1999 and September 1, 2001, Union Minister of State (independent charge), Ministry of Food Processing Industries (September 1, 2001 to June 30, 2002) and Union Minister of State for Defence (July 1, 2002 to 2004).

An author of three books in Hindi and a two-time J&K BJP president, he had completed his MSc from G M Science college Jammu and Allahabad University (UP).

The last rites of the deceased leader would be performed later in the day, his son said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid rich tributes to the departed leader and said he would be remembered for his immense contribution towards welfare of the people.

“Deeply pained to hear about the passing away of former union minister, Prof Chaman Lal Gupta Ji. A seasoned politician & a widely respected public figure, his demise is a great loss to the political sphere,” the office of the Lt Governor J&K said in a tweet.

In another tweet, it said “he will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards welfare of the people. My condolences to his family and friends.” PTI TAS AB MA MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I understand I can't play every Test but communication should be clear: Broad

Stuart Broad is loathe to the idea of missing a Test but the seasoned England pacer doesnt mind being rested sometimes either as long as the communication is clear, something, which he believes, did not happen when Ed Smith was national sel...

Cyclone in western India weakens further, biggest private port reopens

A cyclone that slammed into Indias west coast weakened on Tuesday and the countrys biggest private port reopened, while authorities said clearing roads was a priority to ensure steady supply of oxygen to hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19.Mo...

Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19

A top medical organisation has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a spike in coronavirus infections less than three months from the start of the Games....

COVID-19: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to provide details of foreign vaccine manufactures

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and concern Departments to provide the details of the foreign COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who have applied for approval in India and the status of such appli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021