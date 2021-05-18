Lebanon president says foreign minister's comments just personal opinion

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday comments made by caretaker foreign minister Charbel Wehbe in a television interview on Gulf countries reflected his personal opinion and not the opinion of the state.

"The presidency assures the depth of the brotherly relationship between Lebanon and Gulf countries and at the forefront Saudi Arabia," a statement by the presidency said.

"What was said by the foreign minister last night is his personal opinion and does not reflect in any way that of the Lebanese state."

