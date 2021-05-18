Left Menu

Plea filed in Kerala HC to shift venue of Vijayan govt's swearing-in ceremony

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:14 IST
Plea filed in Kerala HC to shift venue of Vijayan govt's swearing-in ceremony

With only a day left for the swearing-in ceremony of the second Left government, a political outfit has petitioned in the Kerala High Court seeking its intervention to shift the venue of the event to Raj Bhavan, in view of unprecedented COVID-19 situation in the state.

Democratic Party state president George Sebastian sent a letter to High Court Chief Justice seeking its direction to the authorities concerned to shift the venue from the central staidum here to Raj Bhavan, official residence of the Governor, and limit the number of participants to just 50.

He requested the court to consider the letter, sent through the Registrar General, as a petition being taken up on its own.

The letter was sent to the Chief Justice as it was unable to file new cases in the High Court due to some disputes regarding e-filing, Sebastian said here in a statement.

He also said though he had sent a letter to the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary regarding this last week, there was no response, following which he had moved the court.

The swearing-inceremony of the new CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, is scheduled to be held on May 20 at the Central Stadium here.

According to Vijayan, the ceremony would be held by adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

The function would be held in the presence of 500 invited guests at the stadium, which has the capacity to hold 50,000 people.

Besides 140 newly elected MLAs, 29 members of Parliament of the state, representatives of the judiciary and the media would be invited for the function.

A government order said entry would be limited only to people having Covid negative results obtained within 48 hours or on production of final certificate of the vaccination.PTI LGK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Tuesday extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials. The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise...

Lebanese president seeks to avert crisis with Gulf over minister's comments

Lebanons president said on Tuesday the foreign ministers critical comments about Gulf states did not reflect official policy, seeking to avoid a further strain on ties with countries that have been Lebanons allies and donors.Mired in its wo...

Ongoing consolidation to improve returns in H2 for equities: Report

The ongoing consolidation in equities would improve return prospects during the second half of 2021, an American brokerage said on Tuesday.Leading indicators relating to fundamentals including growth, stability, government policy and RBI po...

High Court directs Centre, Delhi govt to treat as representation PIL seeking supply of COVID-19 vaccine with immediate effect

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities of the Centre and Delhi Government to treat a Public Interest Litigation PIL as a representation which sought direction for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi with imm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021