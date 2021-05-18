Left Menu

New York governor Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth than $5 million

The Wall Street Journal reported late in March that the New York state attorney general's office had subpoenaed dozens of officials in Cuomo's administration as part of the probe into sexual harassment accusations.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:17 IST
New York governor Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth than $5 million
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was worth $5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday. Cuomo was initially lauded for his handling of a crippling coronavirus outbreak in New York, but praise turned to blame when media reported allegations of misconduct, including the under-reporting of nursing home deaths.

He is also being investigated for alleged sexual harassment. The governor has denied any wrongdoing and said he was sorry if his behavior had made "people feel uncomfortable." Cuomo's book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic", was published in October 2020 by The Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House.

According to the documents, the group paid him $3.12 last year and will pay him the remainder in two installments worth around $2 million each in 2021 and 2022. The Wall Street Journal reported late in March that the New York state attorney general's office had subpoenaed dozens of officials in Cuomo's administration as part of the probe into sexual harassment accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Tuesday extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials. The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise...

Lebanese president seeks to avert crisis with Gulf over minister's comments

Lebanons president said on Tuesday the foreign ministers critical comments about Gulf states did not reflect official policy, seeking to avoid a further strain on ties with countries that have been Lebanons allies and donors.Mired in its wo...

Ongoing consolidation to improve returns in H2 for equities: Report

The ongoing consolidation in equities would improve return prospects during the second half of 2021, an American brokerage said on Tuesday.Leading indicators relating to fundamentals including growth, stability, government policy and RBI po...

High Court directs Centre, Delhi govt to treat as representation PIL seeking supply of COVID-19 vaccine with immediate effect

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities of the Centre and Delhi Government to treat a Public Interest Litigation PIL as a representation which sought direction for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi with imm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021