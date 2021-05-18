Left Menu

Divisions curb EU peacemaking role in Israel-Gaza violence

The European Union is set to call for a ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at an emergency video meeting on Tuesday, but divisions over the Middle East will marginalize the bloc's role, diplomats said. U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell convened a video call of the EU's 27 foreign ministers from 1200 GMT.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:27 IST
Divisions curb EU peacemaking role in Israel-Gaza violence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union is set to call for a ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at an emergency video meeting on Tuesday, but divisions over the Middle East will marginalize the bloc's role, diplomats said.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell convened a video call of the EU's 27 foreign ministers from 1200 GMT. "We have reached out to partners to see how we can defuse and contribute to stopping this very dangerous and worrying escalation of violence," said Borrell's spokesman, Peter Stano, referring to the fiercest hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians in years.

The EU is Israel's biggest trade partner and a big aid donor to the Palestinians but has been reluctant to use such leverage or discuss possible economic sanctions on Israel's government. The EU has long played a back seat to the United States in Middle East peace negotiations and has had limited influence in the region.

Preparations for joint statements in the EU are divisive and Tuesday's meeting is unlikely to produce any new policies. Diplomats said even organizing the video call was slow, drawing criticism for a lack of a Western response from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

At least eight smaller EU states, led by Luxembourg and including Belgium, Ireland, Malta, and Finland, are vocal defenders of the Palestinians. They say the EU must do more to support Palestinians in their drive for statehood. "Amid the sound of bombs, Europe keeps quiet," Simon Moutquin, a Belgian Green lawmaker, wrote on Facebook. Other Belgian lawmakers have called for sanctions on Israel.

Other countries, including Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Cyprus, and Poland, are ready to defend Israel's interests. Austria flew an Israeli flag over the federal chancellery in Vienna on Friday. Europe's most powerful nation, Germany, which still carries the burden of guilt over the Nazi crimes of World War Two, is unwilling to discuss coercive measures against Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would work with Egypt's president and Jordan's king on a concrete proposal for a ceasefire and a possible path to discussions between Israel and the Palestinians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India women's team cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19

India international Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound womens cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19.The 24-year-old cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.Today I reali...

Amy Adams-starrer 'Disenchanted' starts filming

The much-anticipated sequel to Amy Adams 2007 Disney movie Enchanted has started production.The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of streaming service Disney Plus.Titled Disenchanted, the follow-up movie, being directed b...

Treat PIL seeking expansion of FAME scheme, inclusion of hydrogen-powered vehicles as representation: Delhi HC tells Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to treat as representation a Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking directions for expansion of benefits and incentives under phase II of faster adoption and manufacturing of e...

Fire at Mettur Thermal plant in TN

A major fire broke out at the Mettur thermal power plant in Salem early on Tuesday, disrupting power production.The blaze was noticed in the conveyor belt area of the plant following which officials began dousing operations, official source...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021