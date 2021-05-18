Left Menu

CPI announces picks for next Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:34 IST
The CPI, a key partner in the CPI(M)-led LDF, on Tuesday announced its nominees to be inducted in the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party has decided to nominate its newly elected MLAs, K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinchu Rani and G R Anil as ministers in the new government, while senior party leader and Adoor MLA Chittayam Gopakumar as the deputy speaker.

The decision was taken at the party's state council meeting held here on Tuesday, he said.

The meeting also decided to appoint senior party leader and minister in the outgoing ministry, E Chandrasekharan, as its legislature party leader.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government would be held on May 20 at the central stadium here by adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

