PM Modi condoles Chaman Lal Gupta's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Chaman Lal Gupta, who passed away earlier in the day, saying he will be remembered for his numerous community service efforts.Gupta died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said.Gupta 87 is survived by his two sons and a daughter.Modi tweeted, Shri Chaman Lal Gupta Ji will be remembered for numerous community service efforts.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:48 IST
Gupta died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said.
Gupta (87) is survived by his two sons and a daughter.
Modi tweeted, ''Shri Chaman Lal Gupta Ji will be remembered for numerous community service efforts. He was a dedicated legislator and strengthened the BJP across Jammu and Kashmir. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR TIR TIR
