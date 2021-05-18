BJP slams Congress, saying party trying to tarnish PM's image through 'Toolkit'

Slamming the Congress for its "toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that the people can see how the Oppposition party is trying to strengthen its political ambitions while the country is in the midst of a health crisis. Addressing the media Patra alleged that the toolkit has instructions for social media volenteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant as "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" againt the World Health Organization (WHO)'s instructions.

"Today, there is a toolkit going rounds in media by Congress on COVID-19 pandemic. Through this toolkit, the country can see that how Congress is trying to strengthen its political ambitions when the country is in the midst of a health crisis. Congress is trying to defame the government of India, and thousands of people who are doing good work," Patra said. He said there is a column in the said toolkit on "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image", and under that there are instructions to "destroy his image and erode his popularity".

"At some level Congress is admitting that the PM has managed the crisis well, but the second wave of Covid is an opportunity to tarnish the image of the Prime Minister," he said. Patra alleged that the toolkit has instructions to use "international media coverage by foreign correspondent in India that can be tailored to exclusively focus on Modi and his mismanagement", and "liaison with these foreign journalists and Indian oped writers in foreign publications and brief them on talking points."

He said it also has instructions to "use dramatic pictures of funerals and dead bodies which is already being done by foreign media" and facilitate journalist by "local cadre in various districts to get the images". "The last point is to use the phrase India strain wherever talking about the new mutant. The Toolkit said that social media volenteers (of Congress) can call it Modi Strain...This is very sad, this shows the true face of Congress," he added.

The BJP leader also tweeted that Congress has prepared multiple toolkits to tarnish the image of India. "Sharing one such Kit on Central Vista Project Full of lies and deceit ..only aim of the tool kit is to defame and divert," he tweeted and hashtagged it Congress Toolkit Exposed.

BJP president JP Nadda also attacked Congress for allegedly making the tooklit and urged the Opposition party to go "beyond Toolkit models". "Dividing society and spewing venom against others....Congress is a master at this. India is seeing Congress' antics, while the nation is fighting COVID-19. I would urge Congress to go beyond 'Toolkit Models' and do something constructive," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)

