SC issues notice to WB govt on plea for SIT probe into BJP workers' killing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the West Bengal government in connection with the plea seeking a direction for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged deaths of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in post-poll violence. A two-judge vacation Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vineet Saran and comprising Justice B R Gavai, was hearing a petition filed by the families of two BJP supporters who were allegedly killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

Earlier this month, the BJP had alleged that nine of its party workers had been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the TMC has refuted the allegations.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation. Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

