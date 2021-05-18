Left Menu

Ventilators given to Maha medical college under PM Cares fund unusable: Cong

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:32 IST
The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday cited a report by the government medical college in Aurangabad to allege that ventilators supplied to it by a private firm through the PM Cares Fund are ''useless'' as they are of ''sub-standard'' quality.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also alleged efforts are on to hide a scam, and accused the Centre of shielding the supplier company and playing with the lives of the people.

The Union Health Ministry on May 14 dismissed as ''baseless and incorrect some media reports suggesting that 'Make in India' ventilators in Aurangabad district were not functioning optimally.

The Centre had also said the concerned supplier company was not funded under the PM CARES Fund.

Sawant, however, said the Centre's May 14 clarification was factually incorrect.

''A May 17 factual report of the Aurangabad Medical College has exposed the efforts of the Central government to save Jyoti CNC. It has left BJP leaders with the loss of face,'' Sawant said in a statement.

''The ventilators provided through the PM Cares Fund are sub-standard and the efforts to sweep the scam under carpet have been exposed,'' he said.

Sawant dared Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil to ''try and make these ventilators work''.

Citing the reply given by the Aurangabad Medical College that the ventilators supplied to it by the private firm were ''useless'', he said 58 ventilators of Jyoti CNC Company were of ''sub-standard'' quality and the company ''did not have the courage to open another 37 ventilators''.

Jyoti CNC is one of the manufacturers of ''Make in India'' ventilators.

Swant claimed some ventilators were also given to private hospitals, which too rejected these machines after finding them ''useless''.

Sawant also said the Centre's clarification on the issue stands refuted with the reply from the college.

He alleged the clarification given by the Central government on May 14 was factually incorrect.

''The Modi government has wasted public money and played with the lives of the people by providing useless ventilators. Therefore, the report of the medical college not only rebuts the Centre's May 14 clarification, but also shows that the Centre is trying to suppress the issue,'' he alleged.

Sawant also reiterated the demand for a joint audit by the Centre and the state government and an inquiry by the state government into the matter.

