J-K LG condoles death of senior BJP leader Chaman Lal Gupta

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former union minister and senior BJP leader Chaman Lal Gupta.Gupta died after a prolonged illness at his Gandhi Nagar residence here on Tuesday, days after undergoing successful treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former union minister and senior BJP leader Chaman Lal Gupta.

Gupta died after a prolonged illness at his Gandhi Nagar residence here on Tuesday, days after undergoing successful treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said. Gupta (87) is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

“Deeply pained to hear about the passing away of former Union Minister, Prof Chaman Lal Gupta ji'', the L-G said.

Sinha further said that Gupta was a seasoned politician and a widely respected public figure, and his demise is a great loss to the political sphere.

''He will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards the welfare of the people. My condolences to his family and friends,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

