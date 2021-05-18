Left Menu

Pawar writes to Gowda, seeks roll-back of hike in fertiliser prices

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:39 IST
Pawar writes to Gowda, seeks roll-back of hike in fertiliser prices
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Union Chemical and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, demanding a roll-back of increase in fertilizer prices.

Farmers are reeling under ''one of the worst ever'' crises as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted people's livelihoods, he said in the letter.

''But I have learnt that instead of extending a helping hand to this distressed community, the Central Government has taken a decision to increase the prices of fertilizers exponentially,'' said the former agriculture minister.

The ''lockdown conditions'' have crushed the marketing system and this ''unfortunate'' decision ahead of the monsoon would hamper pre-sowing agricultural activities and affect the production cost and productivity, he said.

Fuel rates have gone up and a hike in fertilizer prices will ''rub salt'' in the farmers' wounds, Pawar added.

''The decision is shocking and needs to be reviewed immediately. I shall be happy if you could personally look into the matter and roll back the price rise at the earliest,'' the letter said.

The NCP chief further said he would ''highly appreciate'' if more relief was provided to farmers amid the crisis caused by the pandemic.

He also tweeted the letter, tagging the Prime Minister's Office.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse told PTI that the state has written to the Union government demanding a reduction in the prices of fertilizers.

Notably, the Centre had recently said it was considering subsidies to offset a rise in global prices of raw materials of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers.

Agriculture expert Vijayanna Borade said the government gave Rs 2,000 each to farmers through the Kisan Samman Yojana, but ''neutralized'' this help with the fertilizer price hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian navy hunts for 80 missing at sea after devastating cyclone

The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 81 missing oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following a powerful cyclone that tore up the west coast of the country.Around 180 of those on board ...

Credit Suisse India to ramp up IT headcount by over 1,000 this year

Swiss brokerage and investment bank Credit Suisse is hiring over 1,000 IT employees in the country this year, as part of establishing India as a global centre for its technology innovation.Already employing over 2,000 IT professionals, Indi...

Four including railway personnel held for stealing Remdesivir from Bengaluru divisional railway hospital

Four people, who allegedly stole Remdesivir injection vials from the Divisional Railway Hospital here and sold them on the black market at exorbitant rates, have been arrested, authorities said on Tuesday.Based on credible information from ...

Vice President condoles Chaman Lal Gupta’s demise

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Union minister and BJP veteran Chaman Lal Gupta.Gupta 87 died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021