Left Menu

PM laid emphasis on aggressive testing, awareness in rural areas for COVID control: K'taka CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:32 IST
PM laid emphasis on aggressive testing, awareness in rural areas for COVID control: K'taka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on local containment zones, aggressive testing and creating awareness among people, especially in rural areas during his interaction with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of various districts, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday.

Amid speculations about extending lockdown in Karnataka, Ministers and officials said it was not discussed at the meeting with the PM, and the Chief Minister would take a call in this regard.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday interacted with state and district officials at a meeting, which was attended by district magistrates or DCs from 46 districts across nine states, through video-conferencing.

''In the VC chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi, DCs were suggested to emphasise on local containment zones, aggressive testing, and creating awareness among people, especially in rural areas,'' Yediyurappa tweeted after the meeting.

The Chief Minister along with several of his cabinet colleagues were part of the video conference.

Deputy Commissioners (as district magistrates are called in Karnataka) of 17 districts- Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Bengaluru Urban, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Mandya and Chikkaballapura districts attended the video conferencing.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, the video conferencing was useful, its intention was to know about the successful, innovative measures or best practices adapted in different districts and states to control the COVID second wave, so that it is known to other districts and they too adapt it.

He said it also focused on how to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas.

Stating that the meeting stressed on the measures that need to be taken in rural and semi urban areas, Bommai said, the PM suggested that especially as the spread is happening in rural areas its wideness will be large, so it is important to involve people.

''Task forces involving voluntary organisations and women self-help groups should be constituted at every Gram Panchayat level, also micro containment should be made successful, and tracking and tracing of primary and secondary contacts should be enhanced to control the spread,'' he said adding, the PM also advised for utilising the services of public representatives in a big way.

Measures for better and efficient utilisation of our health infrastructure, while enhancing it, were among the instructions given by the PM, he added.

Modi also asked the states to spread awareness among children from now itself about coronavirus, through cartoons, writings and stories in local languages, with experts predicting the impact of possible third wave of COVID among children, the Minister said.

The Prime Minister further asked the Ministers and officials working at the district level to function as field commanders by implementing measures by localising it or by making relevant changes in accordance with the ground situation, he said.

To a question regarding any discussion on extending lockdown, Bommai said, the PM only spoke to DCs, the decision on lockdown is left to the state and the Chief Minister will decide on it.

''The chief minister is gathering information, the task force has also shared inputs, considering all of them including numbers of cases, intensity, also media reports, a decision will be taken. What should be the decision and how it will be, has not been decided yet,'' he added.

Speculations are rife that the Chief Minister may announce a decision regarding extending the lockdown at the press conference scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Hinting about extending the lockdown, Yediyurappa on Monday had said, discussions are on regarding this, but no decision has been taken yet.

Though the state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24, several leaders, including ministers, have expressed themselves to be in favour of extending it.

At the video conference, officials shared information about the measures taken by them with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta speaking about the measures taken in the city like setting up of triaging centres, increment of beds, taking cooperation from private sector among others.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, the PM said that this is a big fight and called on the officials to face it by taking everyone together.

He said, ''(the PM) spoke about vaccination and that its availability will increase in the days to come. He also spoke about how to go about vaccination and changes that need to be brought in...also regarding measures that need to be taken in rural areas, enlightening people about self restrictions among others.'' Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar taking a dig at the Yediyurappa government said the Prime Minister does not have confidence in the political leadership of the state and government, and that is why he has decided to meet 17 DCs and not ministers.

''...if he had trust in the CM, why did he (PM) have to speak to district officers directly? He would have spoken to the Chief Secretary or Health Secretary. Why is he meeting and discussing with 17 DCs? It shows he doesn't have confidence in the government,'' Shivakumar told reporters.

''If Ministers had self-respect they should have left the meeting for officers, instead they were sitting there (at the meeting) showing their faces as though they have done something great, and achieved something by doing some great service,'' he chided.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Former champion Wawrinka withdraws from French Open

Former champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of the French Open after failing to recover sufficiently from an operation he underwent on his left foot in March, his team told Reuters on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Swiss, who won the claycourt G...

UK sends $5.97 mln of jailed politician's stolen assets to Nigeria

The British government has sent Nigeria 4.2 million pounds 5.97 million recovered from a former state governor who was jailed for laundering money in Britain, the West African country said on Tuesday. James Ibori, who was governor of the so...

LuxSE and EIB celebrate together exchange’s achievement of 1000 bonds

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange LuxSE and the European Investment Bank EIB celebrate together the exchanges achievement of 1000 bonds on the Luxembourg Green Exchange LGX. EIBs recent 10-year USD 1.5 billion Global Climate Awareness Bond is t...

U.S. Tripoli visit shows increased Libya focus after fighting

The United States on Tuesday sent its highest-level official to Libya since 2014 in what it called a signal of Washingtons increased focus on efforts to resolve the countrys crisis. Acting assistant secretary of state Joey Hood met Libyas n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021