New York governor Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth than $5 million

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was worth over $5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday. Cuomo was initially lauded for his handling of a crippling coronavirus outbreak in New York, but praise turned to blame when media reported allegations of misconduct, including the under-reporting of nursing home deaths.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:42 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Instagram / nygovcuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was worth over $5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday.

Cuomo was initially lauded for his handling of a crippling coronavirus outbreak in New York, but praise turned to blame when media reported allegations of misconduct, including the under-reporting of nursing home deaths. He is also being investigated for alleged sexual harassment. The governor has denied any wrongdoing and said he was sorry if his behavior had made "people feel uncomfortable."

Cuomo's book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic", was published in October 2020 by The Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House. According to the documents, the contract called for payment of $3.12 million to Cuomo last year, and an additional $2 million over the following two years.

The Wall Street Journal reported late in March that the New York state attorney general's office had subpoenaed dozens of officials in Cuomo's administration as part of the probe into sexual harassment accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

