Left Menu

Sisodia asks about protocol after live telecast of PM's interaction with district magistrates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:56 IST
Sisodia asks about protocol after live telecast of PM's interaction with district magistrates

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday questioned the live transmission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with district magistrates and officials on COVID and wondered about the protocol of such telecast.

Referring to the criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his comment during a meeting with the prime minister was broadcast last month, Sisodia asked how to determine which meetings could be telecast live.

No reaction to Sisodia's remark was immediately available from the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Interacting with district magistrates at a meeting on Tuesday, Modi said they were free to innovate to suit their local requirements and asked them to share their feedback about any change in policy without any inhibition.

''The statement of the Prime Minister in the meeting today was telecast live. In a previous meeting there was objection against CM Arvind Kejriwal's live telecast that protocol was breached. Whether live telecast was allowed in the protocol today. How would it be known which meeting is to be live telecast and which not,'' Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal's had shared live his comments during the interaction with Modi over COVID on April 23. Modi had chided Kejriwal for ''breaking protocol'', and later central government officials accused the AAP chief of ''playing politics''.

The Delhi government had responded to the sharp reaction, claiming Kejriwal's address was shared live because there had never been any written or verbal instruction that it was not allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Former champion Wawrinka withdraws from French Open

Former champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of the French Open after failing to recover sufficiently from an operation he underwent on his left foot in March, his team told Reuters on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Swiss, who won the claycourt G...

UK sends $5.97 mln of jailed politician's stolen assets to Nigeria

The British government has sent Nigeria 4.2 million pounds 5.97 million recovered from a former state governor who was jailed for laundering money in Britain, the West African country said on Tuesday. James Ibori, who was governor of the so...

LuxSE and EIB celebrate together exchange’s achievement of 1000 bonds

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange LuxSE and the European Investment Bank EIB celebrate together the exchanges achievement of 1000 bonds on the Luxembourg Green Exchange LGX. EIBs recent 10-year USD 1.5 billion Global Climate Awareness Bond is t...

U.S. Tripoli visit shows increased Libya focus after fighting

The United States on Tuesday sent its highest-level official to Libya since 2014 in what it called a signal of Washingtons increased focus on efforts to resolve the countrys crisis. Acting assistant secretary of state Joey Hood met Libyas n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021