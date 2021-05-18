India's future needs the present Modi 'system' shaken out of sleep: Rahul
He also said that a coronavirus vaccine-treatment protocol should already have been in place for children in the country.The country would not have been in such a painful situation today, if access to vaccines against coronavirus was as easy as arresting people under the Modi system for raising questions.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:57 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the country would not have been in such a painful situation due to the coronavirus pandemic today had the government ensured easy access to vaccines. He also said that a coronavirus vaccine-treatment protocol should already have been in place for children in the country.
''The country would not have been in such a painful situation today, if access to vaccines (against coronavirus) was as easy as arresting people under the Modi ‘system’ for raising questions. Stop Corona, not questions raised by the public,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. His tweet came in the backdrop of arrest of over a dozen of people after posters were put up in Delhi questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the export of coronavirus vaccines.
In another tweet, he added, ''In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place,'' Gandhi wrote on Twitter.
''India's future needs for the present Modi 'system' to be shaken out of sleep,'' he said.
The former Congress chief and his party have been criticising the government's vaccination policy describing it discriminatory. Gandhi has been demanding a vaccination protocol be put in place for protecting all Indians from COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19 crisis: Indian Air Force airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany, UK
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin for poll win
Covid-19: Cricket Australia donates $50,000 to help India fight pandemic
Cricket-Australia backs fundraising drive in response to India's health crisis
Indian-origin billionaire businessman Khosla pledges USD 10 mn for oxygen supply in India