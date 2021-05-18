Arrested WB minister upset for not being able to carry out

Left Menu

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, arrested in the Narada sting case, is not really bothered about his plight in jail, but his inability to discharge duties for people amid the COVID-19 surge has left him ill at ease, his daughter Shabba Hakim said on Tuesday.Shabba, a doctor by profession, met Hakim in the Presidency correctional home here during the day.Baba is not sad because he is away from us.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:01 IST
West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, arrested in the Narada sting case, is not really bothered about his plight in jail, but his inability to discharge duties for people amid the COVID-19 surge has left him ill at ease, his daughter Shabba Hakim said on Tuesday.

Shabba, a doctor by profession, met Hakim in the Presidency correctional home here during the day.

''Baba is not sad because he is away from us. What concerns him is the work that he was supposed to undertake to alleviate people's pain amid the COVID-19 crisis. He would leave home every morning to attend to the people in need of help,'' Shabba rued.

She further said that the state transport minister was trying to cope with the sudden turn of events.

''As of now, Baba is okay. We are keeping a tab on his health condition. But we are also worried. The Supreme Court had noted that chances of virus transmission were high in prison,'' she added.

The CBI on Monday arrested two state ministers - Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee -- MLA Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the Narada sting operation, which purportedly caught politicians accepting bribes on camera.

They were initially granted interim bail by a special CBI court, but the central probe agency subsequently moved the Calcutta High Court, which stayed the lower court order.

Taking to Twitter, Shabba, the second of Hakim's three daughters, had criticised the CBI on Monday afternoon for not releasing the four leaders, despite the lower court having granted them bail.

''Even after the bail order has come through, CBI is detaining @FirhadHakim, @MLA_Subrata, @madanmitraoff and Sovan Chatterjee illegally. They are disregarding the verdict of the court. #shamecbi,'' she had tweeted.

