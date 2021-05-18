Left Menu

BJP, NC, Congress condole demise of former union minister Chaman Lal Gupta

The BJP, Congress, National Conference and the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party condoled the demise of former union minister Chaman Lal Gupta here on Tuesday.Gupta 87 died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said.Sorry to hear about the demise of Professor Chaman Lal Gupta ji.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:54 IST
Gupta (87) died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, his family said.

''Sorry to hear about the demise of Professor Chaman Lal Gupta ji. Colleagues in the (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ministry, we went toe to toe in the J&K assembly between 2009 & 2014. He was a consummate politician who fought for what he believed but did so without being obnoxious or nasty. RIP,'' National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina said Gupta's demise is a big loss to the union territory in general and the party in particular.

''He was a BJP stalwart and a nationalist by core. His life will always remain a guiding light for the party workers across the country,'' Raina said, adding that he had always stood firm in his nationalist belief and remained in the forefront to help the victims of terrorism when it was at its peak in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed his grief at the demise of Gupta and said he was a senior leader of the BJP who lived a very simple life and served the people of Jammu and Kashmir as MLA, MP and union minister.

''As a union minister he maintained a very good rapport with the people and other political leaders across party lines,'' he said.

In his condolence message, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir and other senior leaders expressed grief at the passing away of Gupta.

''Gupta played a great role in the political history of the erstwhile state. He represented people in the state legislature several times and played the role of a vibrant opposition besides representing Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha and in the union council of ministers and rendered valuable services in the democratic set up,” the party said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party provincial president and former minister Manjit Singh remembered Gupta as a humble and down to earth leader whom the people trusted as their representative.

''Gupta will be remembered for his people friendly approach. He had played a vital role in the politics of J&K,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

