Morocco's ambassador to Spain says some attitudes are unacceptable -Europa Press

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:01 IST
Morocco's ambassador to Spain says some attitudes are unacceptable -Europa Press

Morocco's ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, told Europa Press before meeting Spain's foreign minister over the Ceuta migrant crisis on Tuesday that some attitudes were unacceptable.

Europa Press said it was a veiled reference to the hospitalisation of Polisario Front's leader Brahim Ghali in Spain, but did not quote the ambassador as saying that.

