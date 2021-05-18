Left Menu

Sheep herded past Kolkata Raj Bhavan in protest over worsening COVID situation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:12 IST
Sheep herded past Kolkata Raj Bhavan in protest over worsening COVID situation

In an unusual protest against alleged lack of concern by those occupying high posts about the worsening coronavirus situation in West Bengal, a social organisation on Tuesday herded a flock of sheep in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

A spokesperson of the Kolkata Nagarik Mancha accompanied shepherds who took the animals near the North Gate of the Governor House.

They remained there for around 5-7 minutes before policemen, who were initially bewildered, drove the agitators and the sheep away from the high-security area.

Incidentally, Tuesday is the birthday of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Mancha spokesperson said that the organisation resorted to such a mode of protest as gathering of people is not allowed during the pandemic and prohibitory orders are in force in the area.

''There is oxygen scarcity in the state, COVID patients are not getting beds, people are dying. But we have not seen him (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) coming in support of people reeling under the coronavirus blow,'' the spokesperson said.

The governor is flagging other issues but not the ''grave CCOVID-19 situation'', he claimed.

The Kolkata Nagarik Mancha has no link with any political party, the spokesperson said.

Reacting to the incident, senior BJP leader Anupam Hazra said, ''Such distasteful conduct against the first citizen of the state outside Raj Bhavan only showed Bengal in poor light.'' Ruling Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party has no idea who were behind this agitation or what prompted them to resort to such an act.

''We will ask everyone to exercise restraint and keep cool and not do anything which will violate coronavirus safety guidelines,'' Ghosh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...

Egypt to allocate $500 mln for Gaza rebuilding effort

Egypt will allocate 500 million for rebuilding efforts in the Gaza strip following Israeli air strikes, the Egyptian presidency said on Tuesday.Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fir...

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He als...

Cyclone Tauktae: All 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor rescued

All 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor which had gone adrift under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae were successfully rescued and are safely ashore. The rescue mission is accomplished, informed the Indian Coast Guard ICG on Tuesday. The Coast G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021