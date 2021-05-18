TDP to boycott one-day budget session of AP Legislature on May 20 in protest against 'misrule' of YSRC govt

Amaravati, May 18 (PTI): The principal opposition Telugu Desam Party on Tuesday decided to boycott the one-day Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature, slated for May 20, in protest against the ''misrule'' of the YSRC government.

The Telugu Desam Legislature Party, which met through videoconference under the chairmanship of its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, took the decision to boycott the session and, instead, conduct a mock Legislature session to expose the ''misdeeds and failures'' of the YSRC government.

''It is not a boycott of the Legislature as such but only the misrule of the Jagan (CM Jagan Mohan Reddy) government.By bringing in the Budget in the form of an Ordinance, not once but twice, the Jagan government not only ignored the Legislature but also insulted it,'' Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and TDP deputy leader in the Assembly K Atchannaidu said.

It was only to fulfill the constitutional obligation that the government has decided to conduct the Budget session out of compulsion, they said.

The ruling party was not interested in discussing or resolving issues of public concern in the Legislature, the TDP leaders lashed out at a press conference.

''The Chief Minister only wants to get himself praised through the (customary) Governors address.Next, the government only seeks to mislead people by presenting a Budget with concocted figures,'' Yanamala, a former Finance Minister, alleged.

He questioned why the state government did not conduct the Budget session in February or March when the coronavirus cases were at a low.

But it was now holding the mandatory session just for a day, only out of compulsion to fulfill the constitutional obligation, leaving no scope for any discussion on the crucial budget, he said.

''Parliament and other states held their Budget sessions in March when the Covid-19 spread was not so severe.

Nowhere in the country was the Budget presented in the form of an Ordinance.This is nothing but insulting the Legislature..,'' Yanamala added.

