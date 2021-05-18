UK's COP26 president Sharma: We need more urgency from China on climate promises

UK's COP26 president Sharma: We need more urgency from China on climate promisesReuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:32 IST
Britain's COP26 President Alok Sharma said he wanted to see more urgency from China on meeting its own climate promises ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland this November.
"We need the Chinese system to deliver on President Xi's commitments with more urgency," Sharma told a parliamentary committee.
"What is really important in the case of China - indeed every country - is to set out the detailed policies which then lead to the long term commitments that are being made."
