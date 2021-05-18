Maharashtra BJP chief attacks Cong over COVID-19 'toolkit'

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday criticised the Congress for allegedly coming out with a toolkit in which social media volunteers have been asked to call a new mutant variant of COVID-19 as ''Modi strain'' or ''India strain''.

The Congress, however, has denied the allegations and has claimed the BJP was ''propagating a fake 'toolkit' on 'COVID-19 mismanagement' and attributing it to AICC Research Department''.

In a tweet, Patil said the Congress wanted to ''damage the social fabric of the nation'' with this toolkit at a time when it is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also accused the Congress of blocking beds through its workers amid the outbreak to strategically release them after tweets of help are put out.

