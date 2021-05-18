Left Menu

Maharashtra BJP chief attacks Cong over COVID-19 'toolkit'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:38 IST
Maharashtra BJP chief attacks Cong over COVID-19 'toolkit'

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday criticised the Congress for allegedly coming out with a toolkit in which social media volunteers have been asked to call a new mutant variant of COVID-19 as ''Modi strain'' or ''India strain''.

The Congress, however, has denied the allegations and has claimed the BJP was ''propagating a fake 'toolkit' on 'COVID-19 mismanagement' and attributing it to AICC Research Department''.

In a tweet, Patil said the Congress wanted to ''damage the social fabric of the nation'' with this toolkit at a time when it is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also accused the Congress of blocking beds through its workers amid the outbreak to strategically release them after tweets of help are put out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black fungus claims 5 lives in Indore hospital

Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday. The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.As m...

Egypt to allocate $500 mln for Gaza rebuilding effort

Egypt will allocate 500 million for rebuilding efforts in the Gaza strip following Israeli air strikes, the Egyptian presidency said on Tuesday.Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fir...

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He als...

Cyclone Tauktae: All 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor rescued

All 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor which had gone adrift under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae were successfully rescued and are safely ashore. The rescue mission is accomplished, informed the Indian Coast Guard ICG on Tuesday. The Coast G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021