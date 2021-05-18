Left Menu

'COVID protocol violation': Ex-Union minister files plaint against CM Vijayan

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:50 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (PTI): Former union minister and senior Kerala Congress leader P C Thomas has lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the leaders of the LDF for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocol and triple lockdown norms.

In a complaint filed at the Cantonment Station here, Thomas accused Vijayan and 22 others of gathering at the AKG Centre here on Monday ''illegally'', when the district is under triple lockdown, and cut a cake marking the celebration of the assembly poll victory without maintaining the social distancing norms.

Their act was a punishable offence under various sections of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act and the Indian Penal Code besides the violation of the guidelines of the Centre and the Constitutional norms, Thomas claimed.

Besides Vijayan, the MLAs and Ministers, who took part in the celebration, violated the oath of office under the Third Schedule of the Constitution and so became disqualified to hold such positions now, he alleged.

''The chief minister, in his daily press briefings, used to tell people about the necessity to follow the protocol to check the spread of the pandemic.The same person has now violated all the guidelines. The visuals of the celebrationaired by TV channels are a proof for this,'' Thomas said in a video message.

A minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, the leader urged the police to probe the incident and take necessary action against the guilty.

The Kerala Congress,headed by Thomas, had quit the BJP-led NDA and merged with another Kerala Congress faction headed by P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, ahead of April 6 assembly polls.

Thomas, who helped the NDA register its first electoral victory in Kerala by winning the 2004 Lok Sabha polls from then Muvattupuzha seat, quit the BJP-led alliance alleging that his party was neglected by the front when the seats were allocated.PTI LGK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

