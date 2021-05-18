Left Menu

EU set to call for Israel-Palestinian peace talks with U.S., Russia

European Union foreign ministers are set on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, offer more humanitarian aid and try to relaunch peace talks, Malta's foreign minister said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:29 IST
EU set to call for Israel-Palestinian peace talks with U.S., Russia

European Union foreign ministers are set on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, offer more humanitarian aid and try to relaunch peace talks, Malta's foreign minister said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell began an emergency call with member states' foreign ministers after criticism of the West's response to violence that flared last week, including from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

"I think I'm not being too optimistic (to say) that at a minimum, what will probably come out (of the EU meeting) is the call for a ceasefire, an offer of humanitarian aid, and then seeing how to restart the political process," Bartolo told Reuters via video link after the ministers' call began. After a ceasefire, the EU would "work with the United States, work with Russia to try and deal with the situation," he said.

The EU is a member of the Middle East quartet of mediators, along with Russia, the United Nations and the United States. Washington has long played a dominant role in Middle East peacemaking and U.S. President Joe Biden supported a ceasefire during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday..

Germany has called for a ceasefire and pledged 40 million euros ($48.86 million) in humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza. "An end to the violence is the first priority," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a video statement streamed on social media.

The EU is Israel's biggest trade partner and a big aid donor to the Palestinians but member states are divided over policy and the bloc has been reluctant to use such leverage or discuss possible economic sanctions on Israel's government. At least eight smaller EU states, led by Luxembourg and including Belgium, Ireland, Malta and Finland, are vocal defenders of the Palestinians.

Others, including Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Cyprus and Poland, are more ready to defend Israel's interests. Austria flew an Israeli flag over the federal chancellery in Vienna on Friday. Germany, which still carries the burden of guilt over the Nazi crimes of World War Two, is unwilling to discuss coercive measures against Israel.

"The European Union should have, right now, a leading role (in diffusing the crisis). It doesn't have that role, either because of differences in approach by member states or because there is no strategic approach from Brussels," Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Cyprus’s Alpha TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Argentina offer to host entire Copa America in place of Colombia

Argentina offered to host the whole of the 2021 Copa America on Tuesday, replacing their current co-hosts Colombia, where a wave of civil unrest has rocked the country since late April. The tournament is being held in two countries for the ...

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q4 net profit at Rs 14.33 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.33 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 138.07 crore for the corresponding period of the pre...

Minor Assam girl dies by suicide 'after sexual assault'; college teacher held

After sending a message to a friend that she had been subjected to sexual assault, a 14- year-old girl allegedly killed herself in the house of a college teacher in Assams Chirang district, police said on Tuesday.The assistant professor of ...

Cong alleges BJP citing 'fake toolkit' to defame it, files police complaint seeking FIR against Nadda, Irani

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of propagating a fake toolkit to defame it and lodged a police complaint against the partys chief JP Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, and leaders B L Santosh and Sambit Patra seeking to book them f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021