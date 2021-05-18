Left Menu

Biden smiling, Trump removed: Paris wax museum reopens to new political reality

"We have kept Obama, as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize; the others are in storage," Grevin museum spokeswoman Veronique Berecz said. The museum still has the heads of U.S. presidents including George W.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:58 IST
Biden smiling, Trump removed: Paris wax museum reopens to new political reality

Closed since late October for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris wax museum will reopen on Wednesday with a new guest: U.S. President Joe Biden, posing with his arms crossed and flashing a toothy grin. A little further down the museum's halls, President Barack Obama's statue still stands, smiling serenely, but that of Donald Trump has been dismantled and put into storage.

The Grevin Wax Museum, opened in 1882, has featured U.S. presidents since James Garfield, but when their term ends, their statue is taken down and the heads and bodies are kept in separate crates in the museum's cellars. "We have kept Obama, as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize; the others are in storage," Grevin museum spokeswoman Veronique Berecz said.

The museum still has the heads of U.S. presidents including George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George Bush senior, Ronald Regan, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy, but those of most older presidents have been discarded. Some celebrities may disappear from the museum and then come back, as is the case with Elvis Presley whose new statue will be displayed from Wednesday.

Among the museum's 250 or so celebrities and historical figures, political leaders are relatively rare. French President Emmanuel Macron is present, as are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not.

Former French president Francois Hollande is no longer on display, but his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy is, because he appears alongside his model and singer wife Carla Bruni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Argentina offer to host entire Copa America in place of Colombia

Argentina offered to host the whole of the 2021 Copa America on Tuesday, replacing their current co-hosts Colombia, where a wave of civil unrest has rocked the country since late April. The tournament is being held in two countries for the ...

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q4 net profit at Rs 14.33 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.33 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 138.07 crore for the corresponding period of the pre...

Minor Assam girl dies by suicide 'after sexual assault'; college teacher held

After sending a message to a friend that she had been subjected to sexual assault, a 14- year-old girl allegedly killed herself in the house of a college teacher in Assams Chirang district, police said on Tuesday.The assistant professor of ...

Cong alleges BJP citing 'fake toolkit' to defame it, files police complaint seeking FIR against Nadda, Irani

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of propagating a fake toolkit to defame it and lodged a police complaint against the partys chief JP Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, and leaders B L Santosh and Sambit Patra seeking to book them f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021