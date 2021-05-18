Pinarayi Vijayan meets Kerala Guv

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who was on Tuesday elected parliamentary party leader, paving the way for his successive stint as Chief Minister, met Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday.

Vijayan handed over to the Governor a letter electing him as the Parliamentary Party leader, sources said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new CPI(M)-led government, headed by Vijayan, would be held on May 20 at the Central Stadium here adhering to COVID-19 protocol.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

