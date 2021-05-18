UDF not to attend swearing-in, will witness it virtually: Front convener M M Hassan

UDF not to attend swearing-in, will witness it virtually: Front convener M M HassanPTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:26 IST
Representatives of the Congress-led UDF will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala considering the COVID-19 situation in the state, UDF convener M M Hassan said here on Tuesday.
Opposing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision to hold the ceremony in the presence of 500 invited guests at the Central Stadium here on Thursday adhering to COVID protocol, Hassan, however, made it clear that the UDF MPs and MLAs were not boycotting the ceremony.
All of them will see the function virtually, he told reporters here.
The senior Congress leader said the ministers in the new cabinet should have taken oath at a simple ceremony, particularly in view of people being confined home due to the lockdown announced to curb the spread of coronavirus.
He also pointed out that the state capital was under triple lockdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M M Hassan
- Congress
- COVID
- Kerala
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Hassan
ALSO READ
COVID-19 crisis: Indian Air Force airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany, UK
No entry in Punjab without negative COVID-19 test or vaccination certificate
Kerala Congress (B) chairman R Balakrishna Pillai passes away
Covid-19: Cricket Australia donates $50,000 to help India fight pandemic
Mumbai man provides food to 200 home isolated COVID patients