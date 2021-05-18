Left Menu

Pinarayi Vijayan meets Kerala Guv

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:38 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan meets Kerala Guv
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Pinarayi Vijayan, who was on Tuesday elected parliamentary party leader, paving the way for his successive stint as Chief Minister, met Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here rpt here.

Vijayan handed over to the Governor a letter electing him as the Parliamentary Party leader, sources said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new CPI(M)-led government, headed by Vijayan, would be held on May 20 at the Central Stadium here adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tauktae tears up Gujarat coast; 13 dead, 16,000 houses damaged

As many as 13 people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pummelled parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads, officials said o...

Minor Assam girl dies by suicide 'after sexual assault'; college teacher held

After sending a message to a friend that she had been subjected to sexual assault, a 14- year-old girl allegedly killed herself in the house of a college teacher in Assams Chirang district, police said on Tuesday.The assistant professor of ...

UP: Twin brothers die of COVID within hours of each other

Nearly a month after celebrating their 24th birthday together, twin brothers in Uttar Pradeshs Meerut died from coronavirus within hours of each other, leaving the parents struggling to come to terms with their loss.According to the family,...

Soccer-Argentina offer to host entire Copa America in place of Colombia

Argentina offered to host the whole of the 2021 Copa America on Tuesday, replacing their current co-hosts Colombia, where a wave of civil unrest has rocked the country since late April. The tournament is being held in two countries for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021