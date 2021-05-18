Left Menu

Badals never indicted in sacrilege cases: Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said neither the one-man commission set to probe the 2015 desecration incidents nor the earlier constituted SIT indicted former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Badal in the cases.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:16 IST
Badals never indicted in sacrilege cases: Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said neither the one-man commission set to probe the 2015 desecration incidents nor the earlier constituted SIT indicted former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Badal in the cases. “In fact, both reports categorically and forcefully refused to indict Parkash Singh Badal or Sukhbir Singh Badal for either the firing or the sacrilege incidents in question. Nowhere in the reports' recommendations is either Parkash Singh Badal or Sukhbir Badal found guilty of any wrongdoing on the allegations levelled against them by their political opponents,” said Majithia here. Majithia's remarks came two days after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu shared on his Twitter handle video clips of purported police action on people protesting the desecration of a religious text in Punjab's Faridkot in 2015 and purported contents of the report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission that had probed incidents of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. Sidhu's tweet was in response to SAD chief Sukhbir Badal's statement in which he had dared the Congress leaders to share the proof, if they have any, on the ''planning and execution'' of the alleged acts of the desecration of a religious text in the state's Faridkot in 2015. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had last month quashed a probe report of the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team into the Kotkapura firing incident.

Majithia on Tuesday said the SIT had relied on the commission's report and the HC judgment found no truth or merit in both.

The Akali leader reiterated the party's open challenge to its critics in the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party to submit to the court any evidence which they claim they have against Akali leaders.

During the previous SAD-BJP regime, torn pages of the religious text were found at Bargari in Faridkot. Later, in police firing incidents at anti-sacrilege protesters, two people were killed at Behbal Kalan and many injured at Kotkapura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA

Saudi Arabias interior ministry said on Tuesday that vaccination will be required to enter any governmental, private, or educational establishments and to use public transportation as of August, 1, state news agency SPA reported.Vaccination...

Algeria cancels plan to reopen land borders

Algeria has backed off a decision to reopen land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but will go ahead with a plan to partially resume international flights from next month, the presidency said on Tuesday. The North African c...

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021