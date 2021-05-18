Left Menu

No factionalism in Punjab, just diversity of views: Cong as Amarinder, Sidhu spar publicly

Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo have also been critical of the chief minister and have raised questions on several decisions and issues of governance in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:01 IST
No factionalism in Punjab, just diversity of views: Cong as Amarinder, Sidhu spar publicly

Amid a public war of words between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress Tuesday said it just reflects a diversity of views among its leaders which cannot be termed factionalism. ''Why do you forget that democracy is all about diversity?'' Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told a press conference. ''It is wrong to give it the name of factionalism.'' She said the priority of Punjab chief minister is to fight and defeat the Covid pandemic, and not anything else including the alleged infighting. She also said there was no need for the central leadership to intervene in the state unit matters as issues arising out of differences of opinions can be resolved within the party at various levels.

''In Punjab, there is diversity of views as there could be differences of opinion between the leaders, but there is no factionalism,'' she said when asked about the open sparring between Singh and Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh and Sidhu have publicly sparred over the probe into the sacrilege issue, after the High Court quashed the probe report by the SIT headed by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. Sidhu raised questions over the delay in granting justice in the sacrilege case.

''The Congress party believes that the more diversity in views bring better solutions,'' Shrinate said. Without naming any leader, she said that at least the CM is not threatening doctors or bodies are not flowing in rivers in Punjab as the focus is on controlling the pandemic and not infighting.

She claimed that unlike in BJP-ruled states where ''leaders are afraid to speak out'', Congress members in states ruled by it express their thoughts openly and freely. There has been alleged infighting within the Punjab unit of the Congress with Sidhu taking up issues with the chief minister on one side and former minister Pargat Singh alleging that he was threatened by a close aide of Singh in the chief minister's office. Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo have also been critical of the chief minister and have raised questions on several decisions and issues of governance in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA

Saudi Arabias interior ministry said on Tuesday that vaccination will be required to enter any governmental, private, or educational establishments and to use public transportation as of August, 1, state news agency SPA reported.Vaccination...

Algeria cancels plan to reopen land borders

Algeria has backed off a decision to reopen land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but will go ahead with a plan to partially resume international flights from next month, the presidency said on Tuesday. The North African c...

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress amid Republican resistance

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021