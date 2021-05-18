Left Menu

Will carry out random audit to check fleecing of COVID patients: Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:36 IST
Will carry out random audit to check fleecing of COVID patients: Vij

Taking cognisance of complaints that some private hospitals are fleecing COVID patients, Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a random audit will be conducted and if found overcharging, strict action will be taken against them.

His response came when asked that Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is a BJP MLA from Panchkula, on Tuesday said he had received many complaints in this regard.

Gupta wrote a letter to the chief minister and the health minister, recommending that all such hospital bills in the state should be audited.

Gupta has also sought the cancellation of licences of hospitals found fleecing patients.

He cited instances where private hospitals are charging exorbitant sums of money from those patients who are government employees, covered under various insurance schemes as well as those who don't fall in these two categories.

The speaker had told reporters that he had formed a district-level committee after receiving complaints in this regard.

In the case of one private hospital in Panchkula, Gupta said a COVID patient was handed out a “provisional bill” of Rs 7.59 lakh and the committee had found that surgical items and medicines were charged more than three times.

“I also paid a visit to the hospital and when the matter was enquired by the committee, the hospital issued a revised bill of Rs 2.90 lakh to the patient. They had no answer when asked to explain how there could be so huge difference between a provisional and a final bill,” said Gupta.

Gupta also said it was found in some cases that the patients with insurance cover or those from the government sector, whose bills are reimbursed by the government, are given “inflated” bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Europa League win would propel Man Utd to greater heights - Solskjaer

Winning the Europa League this season would give Manchester United a solid platform from which to challenge for greater honours, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday. United take on Villarreal in the final of Europes second-tier clu...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly slip; dollar touches lowest since late February

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late trading, while the U.S. dollar touched its lowest level since late February. The Dow and SP 500 added to declines in late-day trading, while the Nasdaq briefly...

France floats possibility of U.N. resolution on Israel, Gaza - diplomats

France floated the possibility of pushing for a U.N. Security Council resolution on the violence between Israel and Palestinian militants during a private meeting of the 15-member body on Tuesday, diplomats said.The French mission to the Un...

El Salvador looks to China after U.S. unveils corruption list

Following the release of a U.S. government list of allegedly corrupt Central American politicians, El Salvadors president on Tuesday played up his close ties with China, praising it for offering grants with no strings attached and COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021