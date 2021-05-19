Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 00:05 IST
TN to commence vaccination of people in 18-44 age group on May 20: Minister
Tamil Nadu will commence vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group on May 20, Health Minister M Subramanian said on Tuesday.

''Initially, the government will vaccinate those people aged between 18 years and 44 years from whom the coronavirus can spread much faster like auto-rickshaw drivers and factory workers,'' he said.

''Chief Minister M K Stalin will formally inaugurate the programme day after tomorrow (May 20),'' Subramanian told reporters after inaugurating the ''oxygen on wheels'' initiative launched by Inner Wheel Club of Adyar here.

He said the government has allotted Rs 46 crore to procure vaccines and so far nine lakh doses have arrived in the state.

To a query on whether the lockdown which came into force on May 10 would be extended in the state, he said it would be known only at a later date but the focus should be on breaking the chain of transmission of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

